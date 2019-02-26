Byo artistes introduce Stokvel Sundays

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO artistes across genres have sought a way to engage with their fans through the hosting of Sunday chill sessions, themed: Umahlekisa Stokvel Sundays to be held on a rotational format at the artistes’ places of residence.

A stokvel is a society formed to hold regular parties that are funded by the members and are meant to generate profits for the hosts.

The Umahlekisa Stokvel Sundays, that has since taken the City of Kings and Queens by storm, is the brain child of Umahlekisa Comedy Club meant to bring artistes together for some drinks, music, comedy and artistry workshops.

One of the organisers Ntando Moyo, told NewsDay Life &Style that Umahlekisa Stokvel Sundays was about creating synergies amongst artistes by sharing the fan base.

“The initiative is about taking our art right to the people in the high-density suburbs. We saw a gap in entertainment in the western suburbs, we will be dealing with the audience in a relaxed home setting outside a big stage. This gives them a sense of belonging such that they will be willing to invest and support the art,” he said.

“We will be hosting the Stokvels every Sunday at different venues mainly at artistes and other popular people’s homes. They are afternoon sessions to cater for the whole family and they will not inconvenience the neighbours as they will never go beyond 8pm.”

Moyo said other activities that will be part and parcel of the event include photography sessions, open mic sessions, and live match screenings on a giant screen.

“As a way to make the events economically viable for the artistes, we invest money to buy snacks, cold drinks and meat that we sell to people at the event then charge them a small corkage fee for them to bring their own drinks of choice,” he said.

Last Sunday’s session was held at rapper Cal_Vins’ home with performances by Babongile Sikhonjwa and Moyo, among others.