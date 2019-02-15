Big prizes for Old Mutual Harare marathon

BY Sports Reporter

The 2019 edition of the Old Mutual Harare Marathon is set to take place on Sunday starting off at Old Georgians Club in Groombridge.

In this year’s edition of the Marathon runners stand to walk away with $2 000 as the first prize in both the male and female categories, while half marathon winners get $500 each.

About 1 300 participants are expected this year with a mixture of professional and amateur runners expected to compete in varying categories.

Apart from the 42km race, marathon runners can participate in other categories including 21km, 10km and 5km fun run.

The race also adheres to strict professional standards through the use of electronic timing to ensure accurate timing for every runner as according to global standards.

The races are set to start at 6:00am for the 42,2 km race and 6:30am for the rest of the races.

Last year, Mike Fokorani won the marathon in the men’s category with Jonathan Chinyoka and Lyno Muchena coming in second and third, respectively.

It saw big names such as Kelvin Pangiso, Gilbert Mutandiro, Albert Chimukoko and Nkosiyazi Sibanda take part and recording good times.

The women’s category saw Samukeliso Moyo coming out tops ahead of Chiedza Chikori and Rutendo Mapindu.

With such a lucrative prize package in the offing, some of the best marathon runners in the country are expected to fight it out.

With winners taking home $2 000 each in the marathon category, the runners-up will get $1 500 and $1 000.

For the 21km races, winners get $500 while those coming in second and third are set to collect $250 and $150, respectively.

There are also monetary prizes for the 10km and 5km categories for both men and women.

Old Mutual are the biggest sponsors of long-distance races in Zimbabwe, where they also fund the Westgate, Vumba, Dangamvura and Nkulumane marathons.