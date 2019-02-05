Bid to revive ‘Smoko’ music up in smoke

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

SMOKO musician Isaac Tazvida’s dream to revive the sungura music sub-genre popularised by his late brother, System is in limbo due to financial constraints.

A holder of a diploma in agricultural engineering, Tazvida told NewsDay Life & Style that he has been sitting on three albums, which he has failed to record.

Tazvida said he left his job as an agricultural extension officer in Chiweshe to revive the “real Smoko music”, but financial hiccups had frustrated his dreams.

“I have three albums that I am failing to record due to financial constraints since the last production in 2016. I cannot afford $20 per hour charged by recording studios,” he said.

Tazvida said the band no longer had instruments after they were sold off by former manager, Leroy Kamusena, before he relocated to Mozambique.

“My wish is to be back in the showbiz and entertain “Smoko” fans, but I am living in tough times. You cannot produce something good without instruments. It is a real struggle and I appeal for well-wishers support,” he said.

“Our fans are longing to hear real “Smoko” music again because there are some who are now calling themselves Boys DzeSmoko, yet I am still alive.”

Tazvida, who once appealed for support from the late music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and sungura king Alick Macheso, said if he got the support he would record Muchatsva first, followed by Moto Uyo then another album yet to be named.

“I am confident that the band will attract new fans because it’s going to bring undiluted Smoko, music. The other album is fused with rhumba to draw attention of people in Central Africa,” he said.

The originator of “Smoko” music, Fanuel “System” Tazvida, died 20 years ago. His successor and younger brother Peter died in 2002.

Isaac tried several times to revive the band, but failed due to clashes with his brother-in-law, Kamusena, who was pursuing the same genre.

System was propelled to national stardom by his 1993 hit Rudo, Tsika Nemagariro. He was best known for his hits Anodyiwa Haataure and Mushandi Ndimambo.