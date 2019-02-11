African Game of Thrones? Yes please, Jordan

JOHANNESBURG — It seems the Black Panther star loves himself and all things African-storytelling.

Michael B Jordan’s latest acquisition of the rights to adapt African fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, is proof that the Hollywood star can’t get enough of stories about Africa

The Hollywood Reporter this week claimed that the star had acquired the rights to the film, based on a novel by Jamaican writer Marlon James.

The novel is set in a fantastical African country and draws on several mythological elements, and “decidedly adult themed”. It has been dubbed the African Game of Thrones.

It’s no lie that the acquisition has lit up some excitement on the streets. Just the thought of an African version of Games of Thrones is entertaining. Yesss Michael yesss!

We guess when Michael chanted ‘Wakanda forever’, it wasn’t just for swag.

—TimesLIVE