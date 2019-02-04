4 Odzi Zanu PF activists jailed for violence

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FOUR Zanu PF supporters from Odzi will rue the day they took their political activism overboard and destroyed a house belonging to opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) supporter, earning themselves an effective nine-month jail terms each yesterday.

Jenny Mucharungama (41), Heriate Neruenzi (40), Sarudzai Machiso (28), Farai Hlupo (29) were sentenced to 12 months each before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, suspended two months on condition of good behaviour and another one month on condition they restitute the complainant Alice Masvipa of her damaged property.

According to prosecutor Brian Goto, on August 3 2018, at around midnight, while the convicts were celebrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral victory in the July 30 presidential race in the company of others, they stormed the complainant’s house and started throwing stones, destroying some window panes.

In passing ruling, Mahwe told the court that the Zanu PF activists’ conduct went against Mnangagwa’s call for peace and unity.

He said they committed the crime at a time international observers were in the country, and thus tainted the country’s image.