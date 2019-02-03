3 men up for $20 000 airtime robbery

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE Dzivarasekwa men appeared in court on Friday, facing allegations of robbing a local businessman of Econet recharge cards worth $20 000, a laptop and mobile phones during last month’s violent protests.

Paul Chilenje (32), Tapiwa Muvishi (29) and John Karoti (28) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano, who remanded them in custody to today for trial.

Allegations are that on January 14, during the protests, the complainant, Passmore Kaseke, parked his vehicle along Harare-Bulawayo Road to give way to protesters who were roaming up and down the road.

It is alleged Chilenje, Muvishi and Karoti, together with six accomplices, who are still at large, blocked Kaseke’s way with boulders.

They allegedly went on to pull Kaseke out of the car and stole his Samsung Note 8 phone.

Chilenje allegedly stole a satchel containing the recharge cards valued at $20 000, a Nokia mobile phone, iPhone 6 plus, two chargers and a ZTE mobile phone.

It is alleged the suspects went on to demand money in exchange for his car keys and Kaseke gave them US$300. Kaseke drove to the police station and reported the matter.

Police officers searched for the culprits and arrested Karoti. They recovered $260 worth of airtime from Karoti, who then implicated Muvishi and Chilenje. The police recovered stolen goods valued at $2 000.

Rufaro Madzura appeared for the State.