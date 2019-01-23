Zim targets Chinese tourists

Zimbabwe is targeting Chinese tourists through a cultural exchange programme launched yesterday in Harare, which is expected to increase arrivals from the East.

By Farai Matiashe/ Vanessa Gonye

The programme, dubbed Tour Africa-The New Horizon, is being championed by a Chinese company Touchroad International and will see Zimbabwe receiving 350 Chinese tourists every month from March this year.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, Environment and Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira said the delegation would help market brand Zimbabwe in China.

“This project is a collaboration between Ethiopian Airlines, which is providing the charter flight for 350 tourists to travel through Djibouti, Tanzania and Zimbabwe; the final destination being Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mupfumira said the nation would benefit from investors, who would be part of the delegation travelling to Zimbabwe.

“The tourists will enjoy the majestic Victoria Falls and other scenic beauties provided by nature Zimbabwe. Part of the large Chinese delegation will include investors who are coming to scout the environment while enjoying our unique tourist attractions,” she said.

Mupfumira said the interaction also sought to establish cultural ties with the East and promote cultural exchange programmes between the two countries as well as raising awareness of the current facilities that already exist for tourists, both domestic and foreign, to enjoy the nation’s offerings.

She urged tourism stakeholders to play a vital role in ensuring that the visitors would speak highly of Zimbabwe when they return to China, adding government had appointed He Liehui, rugby star Tendayi Mutawarira, Hollywood actress Danai Gurira and South African music superstar PJ Powers as tourism ambassadors.

Chinese Embassy official Zhao Boagang said the visit confirmed China’s unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe.