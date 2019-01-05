Yes, you can illuminate the whole room!

“Most successful men have not achieved their distinction by having some new talent or opportunity presented to them. They developed that opportunity that was at hand,” (Bruce Barton).

BY STEVE NYAMBE

Don’t look into the mountains for help. Don’t fix your eyes afar, for all that you need is within you. You were capacitated, designed and made in such a manner as to attain any goal in front of you.

Your victory is just certain. Nothing can hinder it. Victory is not a fairytale. It’s not a nightmare. It’s a reality.

Do you know that it’s strange. It’s amazing. It’s difficult to believe, but you must believe it. That’s how life is. It is a paradox. It is paradoxical. It’s unbelievable. It’s just wonderful. If you don’t believe it, someone else will.

The poor old couple

Imagine this little story. It’s about a poor couple who spent their entire life in poverty. There were in the back part of civilisation. That was an impoverished daily life. A life that was enclosed in primitive thinking. A life where they would look into the future and saw no hope. A really disturbing and touching life was what defined them.

Do you know that, “something which we think is impossible now will not be impossible in another decade?” (Constance B Motly).

The village experience

This poor couple was then taken to a village. At this village, they realised that this place was being lit by “electricity”. It was a real surprise to them. Remember, they had no previous experience with this exciting energy.

Actually, they had never seen the light bulb before. So they were impressed by the “little eight-candle-power electric bulb.” To them, it was an achievement. A great advancement.

They could not imagine that they could be something bigger than that. Time passed. They then started accepting this as a facet of modern life.

As time passed by, something again happened. A smooth-talking sales person visited their home. He was on his duty. The duty of selling.

He told them that the eight-candle-power electric bulb was no longer adequate for them. There was need for them to embrace something bigger. So what did he do?

He told them they should just buy the new kid on the block. That was a better version of the previous light bulb: The new sixty-candle-powered bulb.

But because the couple was now used to dynamics of adventure, they agreed to the salesman’s idea. They asked the sales person to demonstrate how this wonderful product worked.

The demonstration was done.

The couple was impressed. They were impressed mainly by what it did.

Don’t forget their background. They were once fixed to darkness to an extent that they were not accepting this new position.

Illuminating the whole room

On the other hand, when this new light was plugged in and electricity was turned on, the whole room was illuminated.

The new light bulb produced brightness that was not imagined before by these two. This old couple never imagined such a change of events: It was such an inspiring transformation, that is moving from where they were to where they are now.

This maybe a simple story to narrate. But did they realise that this power of illumination was there all the time?

It was in existence before. Such is how life revolves. You are more powerful than you can imagine. You can do great things.

Scripture says there shall come a time when those that know their God shall do exploits. This is the hour. This is the time to do greater works, the time to do your exploits. If not today, then when?

You are an astronaut. You were made for the skies. You are now ripe to shoot into the sky. Don’t be bound by your 2018 errors. Those happened. You can’t drive your vehicle using a rearview mirror. You won’t reach anywhere. Look forward.

Your past mistakes were your stepping stones to your success. They were pin pointers to remind you that mistakes are common, but they aren’t permanent.

Be bold. Be courageous. Don’t be afraid. You are unstoppable. Reposition yourself.

Refuse to end your life on the sidewalks. Be involved. You are a game changer. A unique brand. One that has the capability to reach to the apex of the mountain where many are afraid of reaching.

Don’t forget to make peace with your past so that it won’t affect your present. Your present is what will drive you into the right direction. Keep going. You are too blessed to be stressed today. Enjoy. You are the winner.

Take what Swami Vivekananda said: “Take up one idea! Think it. Dream it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the muscle, the nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”