Stunner, T- Gonz dominate Changamire festival awards nominees

ORGANISERS of the popular hip-hop awards, Changamire Festival Awards, have released nominees for this year’s fourth edition, with multi-award-winning rappers Stunner and T-Gonz topping the list for the awards set for January 30 at Club Sankayi in Harare.

BY MARGRET CHIRAIRO

This year’s edition, to be held under the theme Pulse of the Street, has seen an increase of 12 categories to make them 30, with Stunner and T Gonz leading the pack, having been nominated in five categories.

The two popular hip-hop stars will battle it out for the Best Male Artist gong and People’s Choice. Stunner was also nominated for the Hip-Hop Personality of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Video (Kwese), while T-Gonz’s other nominations are under the Best Hip-Hop Verse, Best Performance Act and Best Lyricist categories.

Trailing behind the duo is James “Junior Brown” Mpakula, who was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Verse, Best Performance Act and Best Lyricist.

The brand of former President Robert Mugabe’s sons Robert Junior and Chatunga (Trip Life) was nominated for Changamire Biggest Bosses and Best Hip-Hop Brand/Label.

The Changamire Festival Awards founder Jackson ‘Zimboy’ Muchechetere told NewsDay Life &Style that the increase in categories for this year’s edition indicates growth of hip-hop music in Zimbabwe.

“The music industry is growing, so we too are growing as it grows. For that reason, we added 12 other categories to make them 30. When we started in 2016, there were 10 categories only and this growth has seen Changamire Festival Awards becoming the biggest hip-hop awards ceremony in the country,” he said.