State-of-the-art Gweru private cemetery opens

A GWERU private land developer, True Destination Life, has opened Midlands province’s first privately-run cemetery on the outskirts of the city, with construction of state-of-the-art facilities still in progress.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The cemetery, Destiny Memorial Park, is located two kilometres off the Gweru-Harare Highway along Chiwundura road.

Runyararo Muzondo, one of the directors of True Destination Life, said the idea of the 25-hectare cemetery was mooted in line with modern standards of burial, where bereaved people want decent burial places for their loved ones.

“This is an upmarket cemetery, which is line with modern standards,” Muzondo said during a media tour of the facility recently.

“The cemetery, which is open to the public, has a life-span of 68 years and a total of 50 000 graves on site. But we are developing the project in phases and at the moment, we are in the first phase where 10 000 graves would be available to the public.”

He said there were currently 20 graves ready for interment and already people were flocking to their offices to make bookings for burial spaces.

Muzondo said the initial budget for the project was $20 million, which would be adjusted because of the unstable economic environment.

He said there were plans for future projects at the memorial park, including an onsite chapel, full administration block, mausoleum (to cater for Muslims), scatter garden (for the cremated), memorial wall, renewable power supply and onsite communication facilities like Wi-Fi and landlines.