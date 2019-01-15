Russian firm launches operations in Zim

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond production, yesterday announced it was launching operations in Zimbabwe.

By staff reporter

This was announced during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Moscow, Russia.

“Today, we see opportunities for a new stage of our partnership. We are ready to develop new joint projects for diamond exploration and extraction. We also seek to support Zimbabwe in the development of its diamond mining industry in line with industry’s best practices. We are happy to share with our partners a wealth of experience in the field of mineral exploration and diamond mining, including the industry self-regulation and responsible business,” Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov said.

Negotiations held in 2018 by Alrosa and the Zimbabwe government resulted in a decision to start operations

Alrosa will implement projects for exploration and mining operations with a view to establish joint diamond and other ore mining enterprises.

In this regard, Alrosa (Zimbabwe) Limited was established on December 6, 2018, in Harare. Within the few months, Alrosa experts, including geologists and mining engineers, will be in the country to start operations.