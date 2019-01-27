Robbers kill Gweru taxi driver

A 25-YEAR-OLD taxi driver from Gweru was murdered on Tuesday night by three suspected carjackers, who had hired him from the city centre.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said reports indicate that the cab driver had been hired by the trio, who pretended to be going to Woodlands suburb, along the Lower Gweru Road.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case, where a male adult aged around 25, was fatally stabbed by unknown people who had hired him from the Gweru central business district,” he said.

“Information we have is that the taxi driver was allegedly hired by these unknown men who wanted him to take them to Woodlands suburb. The three assailants allegedly attacked him on their way and took his car, leaving him for dead in Claremont Park. He later died on admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital.”

Goko said police had since launched a manhunt for the suspects and appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to their arrest.

He appealed to taxi drivers to exercise caution when picking up passengers as the city has, in recent months, recorded an increasing number of people robbed of their vehicles.

In December last year, another taxi driver from the Midlands capital was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and brutally killed before his body was dumped in a dam with his hands and legs tied.