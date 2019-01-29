Poet gutted by producer’s death

The VICTORIA FALLS-BASED award-winning poet, Obert Dube has said the death of his producer Joe Maseko has dampened his zeal to wrap-up his poetry album

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The album was only half-done when Maseko died in November last year.

Dube told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the 14-piece album, Sometimes, was yet to be mastered.

“My producer died when we were doing my fifth album, which has 14 tracks. We worked together from my first album, which he helped me record”, he said.

“I am thinking of re-recording the album in March and to think of him being not around to help me, I feel like stopping to record my poetry at all.”

A teacher at Mosi oa Tunya High School in the resort town, Dube said the late Maseko understood him and played a paternal role in his career.

“Joe was a sweet person and he acted a father’s role to me. He could advise me on types of poems,” he said.

“I remember when I was doing my first book of poetry, my publisher also died while we were in the process. I faced challenges, but managed to pull through and you just have to be strong enough to face them.”

Dube received an award at the National Arts Merit Awards in 2014 for being an outstanding poet. He has performed at several functions, including the unveiling of the statue of the late Father Zimbabwe, former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo. He has also performed for former President Robert Mugabe.