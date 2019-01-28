‘Ndlovu appointment to help junior development’

HIGHLANDERS’ technical manager Madinda Ndlovu yesterday said he brought Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu as one of his assistants to ease the workload on the technical team as the club fosters a return to its yesteryear policy of a vibrant junior policy.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Super is a former Highlanders player, who was a product of the team’s junior policy and returns to the Bosso bench having worked for the Bulawayo giants under Kelvin Kaindu.

Last year, he was head coach at Bulawayo City, whom he failed to save from relegation despite a strong finish.

In his new role, he will assist Madinda together with Mandla Mpofu.

Madinda yesterday presented a report to club members at the annual general meeting and Super was part of his presentation.

“In terms of the structures, I get to be in charge of all technical matters at Highlanders right from the Under-14s to the senior team. So roping in Bekithemba (Ndlovu) to join us in the first team was just to cushion the pressure so that we establish proper development structures in our juniors’ set-up. It was going to be difficult for me to manage my time because the only other qualified coach we have in the senior team is Mandla (Mpofu),” Madinda said.

He said more often, he would be concentrating on the juniors and Bosso 90, including travelling with them for their games and he believes Super is capable of handling the first team.

“Bringing in Beke, it was by virtue that our philosophy is that we have Highlanders’ products who understand the club’s football culture and it’s easy for them to fit into the system. Bekithemba is a Highlanders’ son. I sincerely believe that he is capable of coaching at this level. Now, I will get time to establish those (junior) structures better than what we did last season in terms of development, so that it becomes very productive. So we must instil that philosophy from the Under-14s upwards to our feeder group Bosso 90,” he said.

Madinda and his brothers, the late Adam and former Warriors’ skipper Peter, the late Mercedes Sibanda and Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo and, at a later stage, the likes of Honour Gombami and Vusa Nyoni, among others, were products of the once vibrant Highlanders junior policy, which the former Warriors coach is trying to revive.