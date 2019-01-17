Mwerahari joins Triangle

MIDFIELDER Obey Mwerahari, fired at Dynamos for indiscipline, has found a soft landing after league side Triangle yesterday announced his capture on a two-year deal.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The veteran defensive midfielder was, together with Kingstone Nkhatha, Marshall Machazane, and Peace Makaha, shown the exit door at the Harare soccer giants for allegedly inciting other players to revolt over bonuses and allowances at the end of last season.

Machazane, who was the team’s captain at the time, has since joined Harare City, while Makaha is now at promoted league side Manica Diamonds.

It appears Mwerahari has since found a new home at Triangle, where he has reunited with coach Taurai Mangwiro, his former boss at Monomotapa United.

Mangwiro, whose side will be playing in the Caf Confederations Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season, confirmed the capture of Mwerahari.

“We have signed Obey Mwerahari.

He is a good player and is experienced too. We are hoping to use his experience to add value to the team. We want to do better than what we did last season,” he said.

The Lowveld side has been busy in the transfer window in preparation for the new season, where they will be fighting on two fronts.

They have added Timothy January, formerly with Bulawayo City, and the exciting Donald Nudadi, who joined from Black Rhinos.

Triangle have also swooped on highly-rated Nyasha Chimutuli from Eastern Region Division One side Tenax, while Gift Bello, who played for the now-defunct Nichrut, has also been added to the players’ list.

Bello is joining as a replacement for Rodwell Mhlanga, who is linked with a move away from the club, with Dynamos his likely destination.

“All the signings we are making are in preparation for the Caf Confederation Cup.

We are hoping that the old and the new arrivals will help make a strong team enough to compete and win trophies on the local front, and make an impression at the continental level,” Mangwiro said.

The Triangle mentor will be happy to see new faces at the club, but he has a huge task to find replacements for Phineas Bhamusi and Lameck Nhamo, who have moved to new clubs.

Bhamusi has returned to Caps United, while Nhamo, who was voted the league’s second best player, has joined FC Platinum.

The two were the team’s best performers last season, with Bhamusi single-handedly handing Triangle the Chibuku Super Cup with an explosive performance in the final match against Harare City.

Triangle had an outstanding season last term, finishing fourth on the log standings as well as winning the Chibuku Super Cup, which gave them a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup, starting this August.