Mutasa South traditional leaders shun development meetings

VILLAGERS in Mutasa South constituency have accused their traditional leaders of shunning developmental meetings organised by the area’s opposition MP Regai Tsunga ( MDC Alliance).

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The villagers raised concern during a recent meeting held in ward 26 to discuss developmental issues where local traditional leaders, among them Chief Muchena, were conspicuous by their absence.

“We had also invited the traditional leaders, but they failed to come. This has been their behaviour. We don’t know the reasons for their failure to attend our meetings,” local councillor Lionel Mawoyo said.

“Traditional leaders should attend development meetings. Maybe they want to politicise issues, but we need their input to address the challenges in the constituency. We need to build more schools because our children are travelling long distances going to school and we have poor roads that need to be rehabilitated. We also need more clinics in the constituency.”

Another villager, Edwin Mhungu, urged Tsunga to call a separate meeting with traditional leaders to find out why they were snubbing his meetings.

“I don’t want to take sides, but I am urging our MP (Tsunga) to meet the traditional leaders separately and iron out any differences that might be there,” he said,Tsunga said there was need to put politics aside, before promising to meet Mutasa district administrator Tendai Kapenzi over the issue.

“It’s a worrying issue that traditional leaders have been snubbing our meetings. It’s time to put politics aside and focus on developmental issues. I believe some people are still in election mode,” he said.