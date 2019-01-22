Mucheneka stays at Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn midfielder Innocent Mucheneka is expected to join the rest of the team this week as the Gamecocks start their preparations for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season amid rumours linking him to Caps United.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 2018 Soccer Star of the Year finalist has also been linked with a move to South African side Baroka FC.

The Gamecocks’ spokesperson Tavengwa Hara yesterday dismissed speculation that the midfielder is leaving Chicken Inn saying they have not been approached by anyone adding that the player has a running contract with the club.

“No one has approached us regarding Mucheneka. We expect him to be around when our pre-season starts. The coaches meet today (yesterday) and after that the players will undergo their medicals and then we start our preparations for the season. Mucheneka is still our player; he has a running contract with us and if anyone is interested in him, then they should approach us. But as of now no one has approached us,” Hara said.

However, sources said South African player agent Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management, responsible for other former Chicken Inn players Tendai Ndoro, Michelle Katsvairo and Edmore Chirambadare’s moves to the Absa Premier Soccer League, has made enquiries on Mucheneka.

Chicken Inn are assembling a strong side and they hope to fight for the championship honours this year and have since captured Sipho Ndlovu from Bulawayo City, Clive Augusto from Ngezi Platinum Stars, Brett Amidu and Panashe Mutasa, formerly with Dynamos as well as Harare City’s Malvin Gaki.

Hara said a number of players will be shown the door with coach Joey Antipas arriving on Friday from Germany where he has been attending a coaching attachment at Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

The Chicken Inn secretary however, could not be drawn to reveal the names of the players facing the axe, saying they have not been informed of the club’s position.

However, sources said Darryl Nyandoro, Physwell Madhazi, Nicholas Muchadeyi and Last Sithole are on their way out with Antipas keeping faith in old horses Clemence Matawu, Moses Jackson, Guide Goddard, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Ben Nyahunzvi.