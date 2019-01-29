Maramba-Pfungwe bemoans hunger, underdevelopment

Maramba-Pfungwe legislator Tichawona Karumazondo (Zanu PF) is appealing to government to start developmental projects in his constituency, which he said is the poorest in the country despite being a Zanu PF stronghold.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Speaking at the handover of goods to victims of a hailstorm at Chitsungo Primary School in Pfungwe on Thursday, Karumazondo said the constituency was one of the poorest despite supporting the ruling party in every election.

“We need development in this area. This is the new dispensation and I hope this time we are going to be heard. We are number one voters, but there is hunger here. There is a massive water shortage, with villagers walking four to five kilometres to fetch water,” he said.

Villagers in Maramba-Pfungwe, traditionally known for producing shocking election results for Zanu PF, together with the neighbouring Uzumba constituency, mainly survive on food aid due to erratic rains that have resulted in successive droughts.

The event was attended by Public Works, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza, who pledged to address the issue of hunger in the area.

Karumazondo called for government to intervene in the pricing of basic commodities and transport, which were now out of reach of most villagers.

“We appeal to the government to intervene and solve the issue of price hikes of basic commodities in shops and transport fares. If you ask shop owners on why they are charging high prices, they tell you that it is because of high transport costs,” Karumazondo said.

Addressing the same gathering, Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi said government was working around the clock to deploy cheaper buses to rural areas to ease transport challenges.