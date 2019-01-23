Jealous woman assaults neighbour

A JEALOUS 20-year-old Mutare woman was yesterday jailed 20 days after she assaulted a neighbour on allegations of snatching her husband.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Samandla Sibanda from Mutare appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makhala who, however, gave her an alternative sentence of $50 fine.

According to prosecutor Mathew Chimutunga, on January 19, 2019, Sibanda approached the complainant Yolanda Peters (20) and started accusing her of having a secret affair with her husband.

Peters told her that she was not in love with her husband, but Sibanda became angry and took a wooden stick and started assaulting her several times on her arms and the complainant sustained a swollen and painful arm.

She was not medically examined.