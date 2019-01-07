Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction in Chivhu

SCORES of Chivhu residents were last week left in the open after their houses were destroyed in a hailstorm that hit the town.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

According to the Mashonaland East Civil Protection Unit Department, about 33 houses were destroyed in Northwood and Roosport high-density suburbs.

On Wednesday, Provincial Affairs minister Apollonia Munzverengi visited the affected suburbs where she urged the local authority to ensure proper planning and house inspection to avoid such incidences.

“As government, we are going to mobilise resources to assist the affected families. However, I think the council should make sure most of these properties are approved by planners at every stage as some of the damage could have been avoided,” she said.

Ward 9 councillor Christopher Muchenje is one of the victims.

The hailstorm blew off rooftops, destroyed security walls and uprooted trees.

At the onset of the current rainy season, about 100 villagers in Maramba-Pfungwe were left homeless after a hailstorm destroyed houses in the area.

The victims were rescued by government and other well-wishers who provided them with tents for temporary shelter and food, among other things.