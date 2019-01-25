DeMbare’s Congo dance

DYNAMOS are assessing former TP Mazembe player Peti Onedika Katako with the hope of signing on the towering midfielder as coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe looks to assemble a team that can challenge for honours this season.

Katako is among scores of players, who also include Archford Gutu and Munyaradzi Diya, who are trying to impress the coach.

The defensive midfielder has also previously played for Democratic Republic of Congo giants Don Bosco, where he teamed up with the Zimbabwean duo of Ali Sadiki and Carrington Gomba.

The Congolese trained with the Harare giants yesterday and Chigowe hinted at snapping him up, although he still wants to assess him.

Dynamos have already signed another Congolese player, Ngandu Mankala.

“We have a defensive midfielder from TP Mazembe and we are working on his fitness since he has been inactive. By the end of next week, we will be in a clear position to know whether he can make the grade or not. I have got my guys who scout for me in the DRC and they are the ones who sent another player (Mbiyavhanga Wombo). They are the ones who have recommended this one (Katako),” Chigowe said.

Wombo arrived in the country a fortnight ago and also had trials, but failed to impress Chigowe.

DeMbare are on a massive rebuilding exercise after releasing the bulk of their squad members and retaining only six players from last season.

The former champions had a season to forget last year, surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Players that have been retained are goalkeeper Simba Chinani, defenders Jimmy Tigere and Godfrey Mukambi and attackers Kudzi Dhemere, Valentine Kadonzvo and Tawanda Macheke.

The team has so far confirmed the capture of prodigal son Edward Sadomba, Carlos Mavhurume and Hillary Bakacheza. Chigowe said they would announce more signings next week.

Chigowe added that he had been impressed by most of the recruits, but refused to give away names.

“The challenge we faced was the upheavals that prevented us from training, otherwise we should have finalised our selection exercise last week. We have a lot of people challenging for jerseys and by the end of next week, we would have finalised our squad.

“There are a lot of youngsters, but our fear is that when we mention names, our monied rivals swoop at midnight and sign the said players. So until they put pen to paper, we will not disclose names.”

Chigowe’s fear of revealing prospective players is understandable.

The club appeared well on course to sign former star Godknows Murwira last month, with who they had agreed terms, but were gazumped to his signature by FC Platinum.

“We have brought in a lot of talent. We hope by the end of the day, we will be able to fight it out with the monied guys,” Chigowe said.