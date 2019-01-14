Councils urged to embrace PRAZ

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has warned local authorities against flouting tender procedures and engaging in corrupt activities which prejudice councils of revenue.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Speaking at a district development meeting in Karoi recently, the Hurungwe West MP (Zanu PF) said local authorities must be guided by procedures guiding the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz), whenever they award tenders.

“Tenders must be done professionally and not be a breeding place for dubious deals, where kick-backs are part of the game. Those in public offices must shun corruption, which is now a cancer affecting the fabric of service delivery in some councils. Forewarned is forearmed,” she said.

Mliswa-Chikoka said council suppliers must be registered with Praz and should have tax clearance certificates, among other required documents.

“You must not be caught off guard on these issues as some will be jailed if they are found on the wrong side of the law,” she added.

Corruption is reportedly rife at many local authorities, where officials reportedly cook audit books and inflate tender figures to fleece councils, thereby crippling service delivery.