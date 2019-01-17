Chivaviro speaks on record votes

TOP gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro has attributed his record-breaking Coca Cola Top 50 votes to persistent interaction with gospel music fans.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The musician’s hit song, Matishamisa Jireh, was voted number one on the annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 charts, where it garnered a record 432 321 votes.

Last year, Mutare-based gospel musician Blessing Shumba, who came tops, accumulated 140 256 votes.

Speaking from the United States, where he is currently on a tour, Chivaviro said his success was as a result of how he interacts with his fans via social media platforms.

“We resolved to change our supporters from being fans to being a family; I began to interact with them more, creating registered databases, celebrating with those who celebrated, mourning with those in hard times, helping the needy, hence the amazing results,” he said.

The song also came tops on Star FM 2018 Gospel Charts.

Chivaviro expressed surprise that his hit collaboration track, Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, did not reach that level despite its popularity.

“I am not sure whether there is any secret in this success, but one thing I know is we have a heavy social media presence.

Remember, a couple of years ago we had one of the most played songs in the country-Ebenezer, but never won despite its popularity,” he said.

“I never thought that we were going to break any record.

However, towards the end of July 2018, we were informed that one of our songs got over 24 000 votes within a week and that it was a record-breaking number.

I just thanked the fans for the achievement.”

Meanwhile, Chivaviro said he was set to release only two singles this year.

He will be focusing on growing his ministry.

The musician is the founder of the Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists Ministries that has branches in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.