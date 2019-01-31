Caps United captain Makatuka quits

CAPS United skipper Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Cabby Kamhapa have ditched the Harare giants to join eSwatini Premier League side, Mbabane Swallows.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The duo have been having trials at the club since last week, and their representative, George Deda, yesterday told NewsDay Sport that his clients had impressed and had been handed contracts.

Both players, according to Deda, had each signed a one-and-half-year contract.

“I’m happy for them. They are now better off considering the economic condition currently obtaining in the country,” he said.

This is the second time that defender Makatuka is leaving the Green Machine in search of greener pastures.

Two years ago, he ditched the team as they were preparing to play in the Caf Champions League for then South African Division One side Amazulu.

He didn’t stay long though at Amazulu before retracing his footsteps back to Caps United last year.

He was handed the team’s armband at the start of the season after the injury to captain Hardlife Zvirekwi in a car accident.

Reports, though, say Makatuka and Kamhapa were among a host of players the Caps technical team had deemed excess baggage, as the team seeks to refresh the squad after a difficult 2018 season.

Caps United coach Chitembwe said he was still in the process of finalising his squad, with just a couple of slots left.

Former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and ex-Dynamos player Carlos Rusere are both training with the Green Machine and seeking to impress Chitembwe.

A host of players from last season have since left the club voluntarily, while others were pushed out, as Chitembwe sought a revolution after enduring a difficult campaign, in which they finished 34 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Chitembwe on Tuesday said he had since struck the right balance in introducing youthful players as well as holding onto the needed experience.

Among those that have joined Caps United are the former Highlanders duo of Newman Siyanchali and Garbriel Nyoni.

Phineas Bhamusi also made a return after a year’s stint with Triangle, while Clive Rupiya joined from Chapungu.

Chitembwe said Ronald Chitiyo, who is recovering from an injury, could miss the start of the season, but should be fit within the first month of the campaign.