Caps’ confidence renewed

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is looking forward to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with a big sense of optimism as he nears the completion of transfer business that has seen him revamp his squad after a difficult 2018 campaign.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Chitembwe said he was still considering other players, but he had already done most of the work that he intended to carry out in the transfer business, with just a couple of slots left.

Former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and ex-Dynamos player Carlos Rusere are both training with the Green Machine and sought to impress Chitembwe.

A host of players from last season have since left the club voluntarily, while others were pushed out as Chitembwe sought a revolution after enduring a difficult campaign in which they finished 34 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Yesterday Chitembwe said he had since struck the right balance in introducing youthful players as well as holding on to the needed experience.

“So far so good, we are happy everyone who is supposed to be here is here and we are happy with what we have done so far. We are satisfied, with the squad we are looking at the demographic structure and experience that we have. We took stoke of last season and I think we have come up with the right remedies,” Chitembwe told the media.

The Caps United gaffer said he had not yet settled on his squad for the season but the technical team was nearer to closing their transfer books.

“We have done the biggest part in terms of bringing the players in. I think we still have about one or two slots, but we are pleased with what we have done so far. A lot of things have changed; the playing staff has changed. But they also have the same desire. They have a burning desire to represent this club and that gives me confidence.”

Among those that have joined Caps United are the former Highlanders due of Newman Siyanchali and Garbriel Nyoni.

Phineas Bhamusi also made a return after a year’s stint with Triangle, with Clive Rupiya joining in from Chapungu.

Chitembwe said the club will be looking to win honours this season, but acknowledged that the competition would be stiff.

“The competition in the PSL has always been difficult and this season is no exception. We know it’s going to be a difficult season,” Chitembwe said.

He said like any other team, they had targets, but for now, they were focused on player fitness and building a competitive team.

“When you win games, you have a good chance of winning (cups).”

He revealed that Ronald Chitiyo, who is recovering from an injury, could miss the start of the season, but should be fit within the first month of the

campaign.

“Ronald has been participating in training. Today, he missed out as he has to go and do part of his rehabilitation programme, but he returns tomorrow and he will continue with his jogging. We still have about two months to go and I am sure two weeks into the season, he will be fully fit for the games.”