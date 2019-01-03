Caps boss resigns as club restructures

HARARE football giants Caps United have embarked on a restructuring exercise aimed at transforming the club into a commercial entity — a development which has seen chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima resigning from his post.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United (Pvt) Ltd is 60% owned by Auto Mat — an investment vehicle controlled by club president Farai Jere, while Goal Star, owned by Nhamo Tutisani — controls a 40% stake.

With Jere now committed to his new post as PSL chair and Zifa board member, Tutisani has now taken over the day-to-day running of the club.

Although Tutisani could not shed light on the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Chitima, he told NewsDay Sport the club had taken a business approach in its quest to become a viable entity.

“As you are aware, Mr Jere is now the PSL chair and also a Zifa board member. He is now committed to PSL and Zifa, so I am now overseeing the running of the club. We want the club not to be just professionally run, but to be commercial. It should no longer be business as usual. We will be making an announcement soon,” Tutisani said.

It was not clear yesterday whether Chitima had been forced out, with the former Gunners boss, in his resignation letter, saying he had opted out to pursue other business opportunities.

“This serves to confirm and advise the Caps United FC, its valued stakeholders and the entire football fraternity that I have resigned as the chief executive officer of the institution, with effect from December 31, 2018. This has been necessitated by emerging business opportunities and commitments that I intend to pursue, and that won’t allow me to perform my duties well, considering how demanding the position is. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Caps United stakeholders, board, secretariat, playing staff and most importantly the Caps United supporters for all the unlimited support and encouragement rendered during the three years that I served.

“It is worth mentioning that I am a passionate football lover, football supporter, a football professional and will always avail myself and provide all the support required for the club to successfully achieve its vision,” he wrote.

The Caps United family will be hoping that the new restructuring exercise that the club has embarked on shall bring better fortunes to the team after they finished a distant eighth position in the last campaign.

They are looking to make amends in the forthcoming season where they aim to win the league title.

This was in stark contrast to their performance in the previous season where the Green Machine won the championship, and went on to reach the lucrative group stage of the African Champions League, the first time the Harare giants had reached that stage.