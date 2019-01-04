Canada provides food assistance to 1 800 Binga households

ABOUT 1 800 households in Binga are expected to benefit from a $500 000 emergency food assistance programme funded by the Canadian government through Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a global non-profit making organisation.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The project, which is a response to drought-related food insecurity in Zimbabwe, will provide emergency food handouts to the identified households for four months.

MCC, which was allocated $469 833, is part of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, which is a partnership of 15 church and church-based agencies that work together to end global hunger.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank, with the support of the Canadian government, provide food assistance to people experiencing humanitarian crises around the world.

The project comes at a time Zimbabwe is facing another climate change-induced drought. Government is on record saying the country faces another El Niño-induced drought in the 2018-2019 rainy season.

Economic challenges are also expected to have direct and indirect impacts on livelihoods and food security in the country.

The regional bloc, Southern African Development Community, last year warned members to brace for another season of normal to below-normal rainfall, amid indications that the region would again be affected by the El Niño weather pattern.