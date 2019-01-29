Bosso match attendances improve

Highlanders raked in $175 000 from gate takings last season, which saw an increase in revenue by 57% compared to the 2017 season where they collected $111 061 at the gates.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The biggest payout came from their match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in September where the club collected $37 754 in gate takings.

Bosso are yet to receive their prize money from the Kembo Mohadi Charity match in which Highlanders beat Caps United in March last year to claim the

$20 000 winners’ prize money.

At the weekend, club members learnt that the club only collected $5 000 from cup competitions, with $20 000 still outstanding.

Despite a marked increase in the earnings last season, Bosso are struggling financially as they still had to take their begging bowl to stakeholders in a bid to raise over $22 000 required to finance their envisaged six-week pre-season training camp.

Coach Madinda Ndlovu is this week expected to leave with a squad of 27 and to embark on a secret boot camp after the players underwent their medicals.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe on Sunday confirmed the pre-season camp while appealing for donations from well-wishers and acknowledging those that have

already contributed.

“This is a critical part of our preparation for the new season. As we prepare for the new season, we must remember the adage which says if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. The first team goes into its six-week period of preparations this week, immediately after thorough medicals. The costs that come with team preparations are very high; accommodation costs are approximately $22 000. We appeal to members and fans to contribute in any way they can,” Mhlophe said.

The club confirmed new signings Prince Dube, Nqobizitha Masuku and Cleopas Kapupurika (all two on one-year contracts), Bukhosi Sibanda on a year’s loan deal, with Mbekezeli Sibanda and goalkeeper Alfred Chiname committing to three-year contracts each.

Peter Muduhwa, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Tendai Ndlovu and Ray Lunga each renewed their contracts by two years while Mbongeni Ndlovu, Vincent Moyo, Brian Jaravaza and Charlton Siamalonga each extended their stay at the Bulawayo giants by three years.

Highlanders lost Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali to Caps United, Nigel Makumbe, who was on loan from FC Platinum and is targeted by ZPC Kariba as well as former captain Honest Moyo, who left as a free agent and is believed to have hung his boots.

Striker Tafadzwa Sibanda, who was also on loan, was recalled by his club TelOne.

“The first team will consist of up to 27 players and from the list tabled by the technical manager (Madinda), only two players, a goalkeeper and a striker, are still being negotiated for. The final squad will be announced after the negotiations are completed. There are a few players who will be released from contract, loaned out for game time or sold to manage the wage bill,” Mhlophe said.

Madinda is targeting goalkeeper Wellington Muuya and Aces Youth Academy’s Russell Chifura.

Other players in Highlanders’ books include MacClive Phiri, Brian Banda, Adrian Silla, Tinashe Makanda, Ben Musaka and Andrew Mbeba.