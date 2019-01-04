Auxillia leads Byo clean-up campaign

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will today lead the national clean-up campaign in Bulawayo, while other provinces throughout the country are expected to conduct similar activities following the launch of the programme by President Emmerson Mnangagwa late last year.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Auxillia is the patron of the One Day per Month clean-up programme.

In a statement, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry secretary Munesu Munodawafa urged all citizens to take part in the campaign.

“In line with this declaration, every citizen between the ages of 10 and 65 should clean their surrounding areas; places of work, religious, educational, recreational and residential premises, vending sites, car parks and road servitudes by picking litter, sweeping or clearing waste dumps for two hours between 0800hrs and 1000hrs,” he said.

“Our participation in this noble cause will assist in fulfilling the constitutional provisions as set out in section 73 of our Constitution for a clean, safe and healthy environment.”

The National Clean-Up Day was launched under the theme Zero Tolerance to Litter-My Environment, My Pride.