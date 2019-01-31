AMH boss appointed to Presidential Advisory Council

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday set-up a 25-member Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) to serve as a sounding board on key economic reforms and policy in line with his “Zimbabwe is open for business and dialogue” mantra and also within the policy framework of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The PAC – whose members include seasoned business executives, industrialists and academics – is expected to provide Mnangagwa and the government with well-canvassed ideas, proposals and strategies to realise government’s Vision 2030, which is predicated on attracting domestic and foreign investment and transforming Zimbabwe into a business-friendly investment destination.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said the PAC had 17 terms of reference, among them to help with a comprehensive situational analysis on the state of the economy and investment climate in Zimbabwe.

“To proffer ideas and suggestions on key reforms and measures needed to improve the investment and business climate in the country for economic recovery and growth,” the terms of reference for the PAC read in part.

The PAC will “organise interaction between the President, local and international businesses.”

Members of the PAC include Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman, Trevor Ncube; health expert Nobert Mugwagwa and fuel mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

AMH are the proprietors of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and online radio and television station Heart&Soul.

Other members of the council are industrialist and past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Busisa Moyo, prominent businesswoman Divine Ndhlukula, Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe CEO, Zondo Sakala and investment banker, Lewis Musasike.

Seasoned business leader, Joe Mutizwa is also on the list as well as Agribank CEO, Sam Malaba and physician, Godfrey Sikipa.

Infrastructure development expert Remigius Makumbe, former Zesa CEO, Simbarashe Mangwengwende, academic Lindiwe Sibanda and former United Nations top staffer, Aenisa Chuma as well as Elisa Ravengai, who represents people living with disabilities, also sit on the council.

Prominent lawyer, Edwin Manikai is also a member of the PAC, as well as academics Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo and Robson Mafoti as well as ICT expert, Natalie Jabangwe and businessman Hebert Nkala.

Other members are prominent entrepreneur and cleric, Shingi Munyeza, cleric Kenneth Mtata, Cabs managing director Simon Hammond, former CBZ Holdings boss Richard Wilde and Mfaro Moyo, who has background in government and the United Nations Development Programme.