Zanu PF Chiredzi in turmoil

THE majority of Zanu PF leaders in Masvingo snubbed the Chiredzi West victory celebrations held at Chishamiso Stadium in Hippo Valley on Saturday amid indications that they could have stayed away due to factional fights rocking the party in the province.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Chiredzi North legislator Roy Bhila complained to Zanu PF provincial chairperson, who is also Provincial Affairs minister of Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira, after he was asked to give a vote of thanks after the celebrations.

“We have a lot of people who are not working together with others in Chiredzi, and they don’t attend (party) functions. We want you to flex your muscle and show them that in Zanu PF, we should toe the same line,” he said.

Speakers, including the provincial political commissar, Jevas Masosota, urged Chadzamira to deal sternly and decisively with two councillors who were issued with prohibitive orders in October this year.

Zanu PF Masvingo province recently recommended the recalling of ward 2 and 8 councillors, Obert Ngwenya and Josphat Nzombe, for allegedly voting for Gibson Hwende of MDC Alliance as council chairperson ahead of the preferred party candidate, Blessing Mazinyani.

The celebrations, which were organised by Chiredzi West legislator, Farai Musikavanhu, were not without drama, with Owen Makese, an aide to ward 2 councillor Ngwenya, being ejected from the VIP tent.

This led to Ngwenya and some of his supporters leaving the function in a huff, but ward 8 councillor Nzombe stayed put throughout the function.

Musikavanhu told SouthernEye that he did not witness the ejection of Makese.

Some of the notable absentees included central committee member and former Masvingo governor, Titus Maluleke and his wife, Senator Otilia Maluleke, women’s league provincial chairperson, Euginia Simon Mhlanga, Chiredzi South legislator, Kalisto Gwanetsa and Chiredzi East legislator, Denford Masiya.

Contacted for comment, Masiya said he could not speak on the matter as he had other commitments in his constituency.