Young Warriors target quarter-finals

THE Zimbabwe national Under-20 side will be looking to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Cosafa Cup tournament that is taking place in Zambia when they take on Lesotho at the Shinde Stadium in Kitwe today.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Young Warriors are currently leading Group C with a two-point advantage after Lesotho and Angola shared spoils in their game on Sunday.

Zimbabwe climbed to the top following a 2-1 win over Botswana that came courtesy of a brace by Delic Murimba.

The Bekithemba Ndlovu-coached side have already shown a marked improvement from the last edition where they only managed to score one goal in the three group matches to make an early exit.

With the win from the first match, the players have grown in confidence and are looking beyond the group stage although they remain grounded and focused at the task at hand.

Dynamos midfielder Tatenda Muringani who played in the match against Botswana told NewsDaySport yesterday that the team was confident of another win today that would guarantee them a place in the final stage of the competition.

“We are expecting to win against Lesotho, we have been preparing well for this game and we want to achieve our primary goal of qualifying from the group. The morale in the camp is very high; everyone is geared up and prepared for this game. It would be good also if we finished top of the group,” he said.

The Young Warriors have an array of talent in their ranks but Marimba will once again come under the spotlight when they take on Lesotho after his man-of-the-match performance in the previous match.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Tinotenda Ali, Frank Kuchineyi

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba, Munashe Garan’anga, Emmanuel Jalayi, Brandon Mpofu, Shadreck Nyahwa

Midfielders: Devine Mhindiriri, Takunda Mukunga, Tatenda Tumba, Kelvin Ndebele, Tinotenda Chiunye, Junior Nyamuzihwa, Tatenda Muringani, Leonard Jani, Marvin Sibanda

Strikers: Delic Murimba, Blessing Sarupinda, Clive Rupiya, Thabo Lunga