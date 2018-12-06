Platinum on the Rod

FC PLATINUM . . . . . (0) 1

CNaPS SPORT . . . . . . . 0

FC Platinum won 2-1 on aggregate

FC Platinum secured a dramatic victory over CNaPS of Madagascar at Mandava Stadium yesterday to book their place in the first round of the Caf Champions League.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madagascar last week FC Platinum yesterday secured the ticket to the next phase on a 2-1 aggregate.

FC Platinum were widely expected to win this match, but their battling guests made them sweat for it.

FC Platinum pressed with high intensity and threw everything at the Malagasy side when in possession.

FC Platinum fed off a boisterous crowd and broke the deadlock on the 62nd minute through their ever-reliable forward Rodwell Chinyengetere.

It was midfield enforcer Farai Edwin Madhanhanga, who perforated the CNaPs defence with his power play before whipping in a pin-point cross which was met in the box by Chinyengetere, who got the ball under his spell with a brilliant first touch before prodding past Jean Donne from six yards.

The Zvishavane miners had been the front foot in the opening exchanges, with Lameck Nhamo and Gift Mbweti both having chances in the first four minutes.

They had a spring in their step and were attacking in numbers as they looked for a quick goal.

Devon Chafa called goalie Donne into action with a blistering shot from close range, with Chinyengetere failing to convert on the rebound.

Madhanhanga also hit the upright with his long-range effort on the 25th minute, while it took a well-timed challenge from Ronald Rajaonarivelo to prevent Mbweti from getting a shot away in the box two minutes later.

The visitors had a few chances of their own, particularly from set pieces, but failed to make good use.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza heaped praise on his players for a brilliant performance.

“Credit to the boys for the good work, they worked very hard for this. We were disciplined at the back and that was our strength. I am happy with the result, so we now plan for the next game,” he said.

“The (Malagasy) pitch was not good for us but today we kept the ball well and eventually got the goal. We have been playing for twelve months and they boys have kept the level high. I could see in the last five minutes that the boys were tired but am happy the team kept on going. We need to learn to manage the game.”

CNaPS head coach Patrick Andriambololona blamed the match officials for poor officiating.

“There were some changes in the FC Platinum team, so it was like learning a new team all together.

“That was a difficulty on our part. They had players that did not play in Madagascar,” he said. “Yes, we had our chances to score but we did not manage to take them but there were other issues.”

Teams:

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Muduviwa, E Moyo, W Sitima, G Bello, K Madzongwe, D Chafa, F Madhanhanga, G Mbweti (L Mhlanga 86th min), R Chinyengetere, L Nhamo (T Chideu 62nd min)

CNaPS Sport: J Randrianasolo, L Manampisoa, J Bourahim, E Tolojanahary (R Fetraniaina 22nd min), R Rojaonarivelo, T Sandratriniaina, T Miandrisoa (M Niasexe 65th min), A Andrianavalona (T Randrianiaina 32nd min), O Ramiandrison, A Randrinantenaina, T Andrianirina