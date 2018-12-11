Nhamo promises goals

STOCKY forward Lameck Nhamo has vowed to continue with his Triangle heroics and help the Premier Soccer League Champions, FC Platinum, achieve their ultimate goal of reaching the lucrative Caf Champions League group stage.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nhamo scored 15 goals for Triangle in the just-ended season in which he played a pivotal role in the Lowveld side’s Chibuku Super Cup success story where they finished among the league’s top four.

He was named among 2018’s best XI, emerging as the first runner-up to Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere.

And having already featured once for the platinum miners in their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against CNaPs last week, the 31-year-old has been tipped to fill in for South African side, Baroka Stars-bound Chinyengetere.

Nhamo feels the champions have not been lethal enough both on the local front and the African safari, and has vowed to add more bite to Mapeza’s arsenal.

“I am happy that I was named the first runner-up, which, to me is a great improvement from last year, where I was just part of the best eleven.

“Now that I have been given the chance to play for the best team in the country at the moment, I have made a promise not to disappoint.

“They had faith in me and gave me an opportunity to play in the Caf Champions League, even with less than a week in camp with them. I felt so special that day,” he said.

Nhamo said helping the platinum miners reach their ultimate goal of reaching the Caf Champions League Group stage is top of his agenda.

“It was a great gesture and I feel honored for that. At Triangle, I scored 15 goals, but in this kind of environment where there are a lot of great players around you, I believe I can score more and improve the team’s conversion rate. I hope to help the team do well in the Champions League.

“Of course, the team has been scoring, but most of the times they won with small goal margins, but given the chance and the rate of hard work I have seen so far, I think I can add more value to this great squad,” Nhamo said.

FC Platinum face Congolese side Association Sportive Otoho D’oyo at the weekend.

The miners will welcome back their steely centre-back, Kelvin Moyo, who missed the second leg clash against Malagasy side CNaPs after sustaining a knee injury in the Castle Challenge Cup against Triangle.

Reports also indicate that the duo of Rahman Kutsanzira and Ali Sadiki have fully recovered and could resume training with the rest today.