More players want out of Ngezi

DESPITE indicating his intention to quit the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League runners-up, Ngezi Platinum Stars, goalkeeper Donavan Bernard might have to wait a little longer as his contract with the Mhondoro-based club runs until December 31 next year.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Sources say Donovan has joined a number of players who want out of Ngezi and has since written to Chicken Inn, seeking for the 2015 champions to go into negotiations table with his club so that he moves to the Bulawayo-based club.

“He (Bernard) wrote to Chicken Inn stating his intention to join the club, but the major challenge is that he has a running contract with Ngezi that ends next year in December. So, in his correspondence, he is requesting Chicken Inn to negotiate with Ngezi so he can make a move,” the source said.

Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara confirmed that the Warriors and former How Mine shot-stopper had, indeed, approached the Gamecocks, but said the ball lay in coach Joey Antipas’ court, if he is interested in signing Bernard.

“He (Bernard) is not the only one who has written to us. We can only start talking to Ngezi if the technical team is interested in him. The coach has identified a number of players that he wants to bring on board, and we want to make sure we sign them before year-end. So, the decision on who joins Chicken Inn depends on the coach,” Hara said.

Another player from Ngezi who is said to have approached Chicken Inn is midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, while striker Clive Augusto has already made it into the Gamecocks’ books.

Chicken Inn have also signed relegated Bulawayo City attacking midfielder Sipho Ndlovu and also grabbed young Panashe Mutasa, who featured for Dynamos this year and is a product of Aces Youth Academy.

The 2015 champions are also believed to be closing in on Highlanders’ central defender, Peter Muduhwa, whose contract at the Bulawayo giants ends on December 31 and has not committed to extending his stay.

Hara could not be drawn into revealing who will be shown the exit door at Chicken Inn, but Antipas has indicated he wants to compete for honours next year and could only do that with good players.