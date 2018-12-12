Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

ZANU PF yesterday said all inter-district meetings held across the country have endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s leader and presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
Addressing journalists after yesterday’s politburo meeting, spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said a report by political commissar Engelbert Rugeje showed unanimity among provinces that Mnangagwa would be the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.
“The national political commissar Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje gave a report on recently held provincial inter-district meetings coming up with resolutions to be presented to the conference,” Khaya Moyo said.
“What was cutting across in all the inter-district meetings was unanimous endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. This was common in all inter-district meetings recently held across the country.”
Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa emphasised that the politburo meeting was aimed at building a consensus on topical issues to be reported to the central committee which is scheduled to meet today.
He added: “Politburo committee member advocate Jacob Mudenda, on behalf of the secretary of legal affairs, presented the draft central committee report page by page covering an array and analysis on all party activities sector by sector including the political, economic and social matters.”
He said about 6 000 delegates will attend the conference and the party had extended invitations to a number of affiliates.
eliasha
with chiwenga set to takeover the reigns after eds 2 terms still nelson will not be eligible age wise as he will not have hit 52, this is now an interesting scenario
Anonymous
Comment…In October 2017 was unanimously endorsed all ten provinces, women and youth wings, chief council, rats, mice etc as the presidential candidate for 2018 elections but barely two months later ED was unanimouly endorsed for the same elections by the same EDiots. Its a circus as its in the DNA of z-pf to engage in such wars. Its a long four years before 2023.
Anti-Gundamusaira
Regai vawanze hudofo kudaro ndiko zvigokasira kuenda kugomba remarara 5 years dzacho dzisati dzapera.
samson
We know how zanu supporters work, they can’t see further than their next handout…
Blackman
ED pfee ka 1 in 2023 wamwe wari busy kuchema over previous Election,matimadii muchati yowee,apa age tirikukwidza to 52 ku parliarment using our 2 thirds majority,prepare for more stress wakomana,takakuudzai muriwana pa politics,jst join Zanu stress iyite shoma,muchawukura ma obscinities kuswika apera ese Tichingotonga
Anti-Gundamusaira
Blackman…..mati madii muri vana paEconomics. Muchati yowee kusvika mademudemba zidhara renyu Bob
Mfundisi
This is pathetic…. Its not about being in power forever but its about improving the nation’s fortunes. Ndiwo udofo hwenyu you people.. what kind of leadership and governance are you displaying here? Kutungamira kunonakidza kana vanotungamirirwa vachivandudzika pamagariro, kwete izvi zvekuti nyika yose inenge ichinhuwa nhamo apa iye oga aripachigaro ne vakamukomberedza ndovarikuguta sekunonzi Zimbabwe is a Private company. With such a situation ndopaunonzwa umwe achiti ED pfee ka1 23….. this is worrisome. Who are we exactly? What is wrong with Zimbabweans? Is this what you call patriotism when the few are plundering the nation’s resources at the expense of the majority? haa nyaraiwo kani vakomana. Inyika yedu tese iyi. What kind of mindset are you modelling to the youngsters? Kuti corruption pays??????
Truth
Zanupf is a very stupid party for sure, nobody is yet to see how ED will perform over the next 4 years so as to be able to make an informed decision on whether to endorse him for 2023 or not & yet they have already declared him their candidate. It’s politics of vengeance nekusvotesana chete chete rather than logic. These are primitive minds which belong to the stone age
shaolin kung fu master
2023 and beyond, life pres, pfee etc
Farai J Nhire
The issue here is not to antagonise anyone. That kind of clarity on such a topic is very essential for the stability and development of our nation. Those who would like to engage in business with our country would be comfortable to know that there will be continuity in the leadership translating into policy consistency. It’s not just about power retention. It’s also about the smooth running of political and economic afairs of the nation and it is a good thing for all zimbabweans regardless of political afiliation. Please, let’s avoid looking at everything with a negative perception.
Papa Jose
I am an ED sympathiser but I think we are losing the plot. This issue is very irrelevant at this point in time. We want to hear recommendations and resolutions on how to address the economy and other governance challenges. ED still has five years to run on current term so what’s the hurry. We voted for you ED to address issues not secure position. This conference is a barometer of whether you ED will show us the economy comes before politics. Your agenda should have real issues not endorsement issues. Please remember you gave us a score card. I kindly ask you ED to stick to your promises.
Anti-Gundamusaira
You have known this ED of yours’ behaviour and actions for the past 38 years and you still have faith in his word? Please fellow countrymen, let’s be serious nenyika iyi haisi yekudzinza remunhu one mumwechete.
Socrates
Annonymous needs to know that ZANU PF is not like MDCA. It has shown stability and direction unlike the confused MDCA Chanyiswa who even feels threatened to call for an early congress fearing opposition. This is the difference. ZANU PF has made it clear on the path to be toured. The vision is clear and shared by all organs. How about MDCA? Chanyiswa is not eeven certain about his leadership legitimacy which needs to be settled and authenticated at their congress. ED Pfee 2023!!!! Chayiswa dooo come MDCA Congress. Kkkkkkk
MAN KENYA
He who pays the Piper calls the tune. Mugabe enjoyed the same endorsement monopoly until he dropped feeding trough.
Zanu PF supporters are craftly ‘adaptive’. They unanimously endorsed Mugabe last year while simultaneously baying for Mnangagwa’s blood but abruptly changed the tune even before the dust settled.
This latest endorsement lasts as long as the current political fortunes remain constant.