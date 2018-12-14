Marist Brothers Nyanga defends quiz title in SA

ZIMBABWE once again proved to have the brilliant minds after Marist Brothers Nyanga clinched the National School Quiz Championship (NSQC) World Series title in South Africa on Wednesday night.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA IN SOUTH AFRICA

This becomes the second time in three years for Marist Brothers Nyanga to clinch the title, having won it in 2016.

For emerging champions, Marist Brothers received R100 000 and were awarded four scholarships to study at Monash South Africa

In the final round, the weight was on two Zimbabwean teams, Marist Brothers Nyanga and St Ignatius, against Zambian Schools Boabab College and Chengelo High, but it was the former who emerged ultimate winners with 70 points.

St Ignatius College came second with 50 points while the Zambian schools settled for the third place tied on 30 points.

Marist team captain Takudzwa Kaitano told NewsDay Life & Style that he was happy with the team’s performance and attributed their success to the teacher, Committee Nyamagwada.

“I am over the moon considering that we had won this title in 2016 and now we have won it again, this was my final year in high school and I really wanted to win the championship,” he said.

“The credit goes to my team -mates who played a big role. This was team effort, and not forgetting my teacher Committee Nyamagwada who had faith in us.”

Nyamagwada said his boys’ hard work paid dividends for them to emerge victors.

“I am really impressed by these boys, they have done us proud. Their hard work has shown results and I am proud to be their teacher,” he said.

The NSQC that is partly sponsored by Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services, a subsidiary of Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard started on December 6 and had more than 30 schools participating from around the world.