Mangwiro targets Cup double

TRIANGLE gaffer Taurai Mangwiro is targeting to complete a double when his side take on PSL champions FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The contest concludes the league season and pits the league champions against winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Mangwiro has turned the Lowveld outfit into a formidable force after leading them to the Chibuku Super Cup triumph, which comes with it a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Triangle also finished the season fourth on the log standings, and also made another history by providing two of their players, Lameck Nhamo and Phineas Bhamusi, on the list of the finalists for the Soccer Star of the Year award.

However, a date against back-to-back champions and the cup’s defending champions FC Platinum thrusts Mangwiro’s coaching credentials under spotlight.

“It’s a big game for us and we would want to finish the season on a high note. We want to sign off in style. In the last five league games, we have done remarkably well.

We do not want to spoil it at all costs. Our games against FC Platinum are largely entertaining and very competitive. So I hope this will be yet another good and that Triangle triumph at the end of the day,” Mangwiro said.

“This has been a very competitive season for us, but in the league, we did not come close as we initially thought, but in these other competitions, that include the Chibuku Super Cup, which we won, so we are good enough to carry the day and complete a season with two trophies in our cabinet.”

The two teams’ meeting in the league this season saw Triangle winning 3-1 at home and drawing goalless in the reverse fixture at Mandava.

While those two meetings proved an entertaining rivalry to watch, it makes it even more so as the two teams are fighting for the signature of Nhamo.

FC Platinum has made overtures to snap the burly forward from their rivals publicly, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

They have even registered the player in their Caf Champions League squad.

Triangle is understood to have moved to block the move, and offered the player a better deal. A cold war between the two sides is brewing.

While Nhamo’s future with Triangle is uncertain, what is certain though is that he will be donning their jersey for this match, and he will be part of a strong squad that is expected to be fielded by Mangwiro.

FC Platinum could be jaded for this one having just returned home from Madagascar where they played in a Caf Champions League match against CNaPs.

Coach Norman Mapeza, thus is expected to tinker with his squad to keep his players fresh with the return leg against the Malagasy champions on Wednesday. The winner of the Castle Challenge Cup will walk away with a $50 000 winners cheque.

FC Platinum won the inaugural edition of the Cup last year after beating Harare City at the same venue.