Killer army pilot caged

AN Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot, based at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, but was given free bail by a Gweru magistrate, has been remanded in custody to January 28 next year.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Tashinga Musonza (29) on November 25 allegedly fatally assaulted Lucy Duve (32) — a Gweru-based lawyer— accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague.

However, when he was brought before the courts for initial remand, magistrate Thomas Gurajena did not ask him to apply for bail to the High Court, but instead freed him, citing the violation of his rights through over-detention.

Gurajena ruled that Musonza had been kept in custody for 53 hours, instead of the stipulated 48 hours.

The ruling sparked outrage among members of the public and his late girlfriend’s family, which reportedly sought audience of senior judicial officials in Harare.

Last week, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe held a march in Gweru, demanding justice for the slain lawyer.

Musonza was subsequently arrested over the weekend and brought before regional magistrate Phathekile Msipa yesterday.

Representing the State, prosecutor Ndamukanei Chikuni read out the indictment application, and it was acceded to by Msipa, who remanded the pilot to January 28 for trial when the High Court opens its first session of 2019.