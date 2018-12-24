Holiday Inn hosts elderly, orphans

HOLIDAY Inn in Bulawayo on Saturday hosted a Christmas party for Emthunzini Wethemba Children’s Home and Entembeni Old People’s Home as part of the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said his office had made a request for donations and Holiday Inn responded by providing lunch for the children and old people’s homes.

“Holiday Inn is a partner to the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, and I am grateful to such a partnership. This is a corporate social responsibility programme, and we hope this partnership continues just as has been happening over the years,” Mguni said.

Emthunzini Wethemba administrator, Anita Maria Dick said: “Last year, we were here. We are privileged to come and dance with the mayor.’’

Entembeni Old People’s Home was represented by Precious Sibanda.

Holiday Inn Bulawayo is owned by African Sun Limited Zimbabwe, and has pledged to continue partnering the city.