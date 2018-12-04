Guruve prisoners bath in dam

Water shortages have hit Guruve prison following a pump break down last month, NewsDay has learnt.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Over 250 people at the prison camp — officers, their families and inmates — now rely on borehole water from Gwakwe Primary School.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi could neither confirm nor deny the issue, urging NewsDay to visit Guruve Prison.

“Go to Guruve and see the events on the ground. I am not staying in Guruve either, so how can I know of things that are happening in Guruve?” Zimondi said.

When NewsDay arrived at the prison last week, about 30 inmates were being led to Gwakwe Dam for a bath, posing a security risk.

One of the officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had gone for a month without water and, in some instances, inmates go for days without bathing.

“We are in serious trouble due to lack of water. Our water pump blew up a month ago and we are suffering. In some instances, we skip our bath because it is very difficult to take a bath at a dam,” the prison officer said.

Last week, a cholera outbreak was reported in Mt Darwin, in the same province of Mashonaland Central, and it has claimed four lives, with nearly 200 people hospitalised.

The epicentre of disease is Mukaradzi Mine, which is home to over 7 000 artisanal miners.