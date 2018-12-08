Green Fuels, Tenax clash in Diamonds Cup final

AN exciting encounter is on the cards today when Eastern Region Division One football teams Green Fuels and Tenax clash in the second edition of the Diamonds Challenge Cup final.

The competition, which was established last year by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), is contested for by the top four teams at the end of the Eastern Region Division One League.

Bikita Minerals and Manica Diamonds both failed to make it to the finals.

Manica Diamonds won promotion to the topflight league after going through the season without tasting defeat.

The semi-finals were played in Chisumbanje.

The Luke Masomere-coached team, Manica Diamonds, were defeated 1-0 by Green Fuels, while Tenax won the ticket to the final via a penalty shootout after their match against Bikita Minerals had ended in a 2-2 draw.

In an interview with NewsDaySport yesterday Eastern Region secretary Simba Wisdom said winners are set to pocket $5 000, with the losing finalists set to get $4 000.

“The final between Tenax and Green Fuels is on tomorrow (today) at Mutare Boys High School. We are ready to host the final, and we are expecting a good attendance,” he said

“The tournament is sponsored to the tune of $20 000; winners are going to walk away with $5 000, while runners-up will walk away with $4 000, this is an early Christmas present for the teams,” he said.

“ZCDC board members are set to attend the final together with top Zifa officials.”

The Taku Shariwa-coached Green Fuels side will start the match as favourites after putting a commendable show in this year’s Eastern Region League.