Goromonzi, Dzivarasekwa schools win basketball tourney

GOROMONZI High School boys and Dzivarasekwa High girls’ basketball teams emerged winners of the inaugural Eversharp Under-16 basketball tournament that was played at Prince Edward High School in Harare at the weekend.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

A total of 19 teams drawn from schools across the country battled it out for honours at the tournament on Saturday which had a $ 20 000 prize package.

The tournament proved to be a survival of the fittest as all teams were giving it their all eyeing the top slot, but eventually it was Dzivarasekwa girls and Goromonzi boys who turned on the power, and did just enough to get wins.

For their exploits, the two schools got $1 000 each, while Regina Mundi (girls) and Mazowe (boys) came second and each walked away with $500 prize money.

The tournament managed to attract the cream de la crema of schools basketball and Eversharp sales and marketing manager Tonderai Kamusoko expressed hope that their sponsorship will go a long way in developing the sport.

“These will be the next Under-20’s and we are happy that we had a good turnout and the youngsters performed very well. We will have this event every year as this is one way of us giving back to the community and also developing sport in our nation,” he said.

Kamusoko said they are looking forward to extend their arms to other sporting disciplines.

“At the moment we are sponsoring basketball, but we have also been sponsoring athletics for the past years and we are looking forward to extend our helping hand to other sports in future.