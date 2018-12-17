Dondo reverts to original sounds on new album

RISING contemporary musician Sam Dondo said he has reverted to the original sounds that characterised his debut offering on his forthcoming 10-track album, Maturikwa, set for launch on Wednesday at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The youthful singer makes a return two years after the release of his second album, Game Changer, having introduced himself on the showbiz scene in style with the critically acclaimed Dyara Minamato.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style on the sideline of the Impala Car Rental Media Mix and Mingle on Friday, the Impala Subway Crooners frontman described his musical journey as both a great experience and a learning curve.

“The wait is finally over and the stage has been set for the launch of my third album, Maturikwa. On this album, I have decided to do away with collaborations and return to my real sound, having experimented on the previous album,” he said.

“I am satisfied with the progress of the launch, which is at an advanced stage. The themes on this album revolve on our social life as we see and experience it, and the hope of a better future. I have done my part and it is now up to the fans, who are the consumers, to endorse it.”

Dondo has acknowledged his brother and business mogul, Thompson’s support and investment in him.

“I am greatful to my brother Chikonamombe (Thompson) who wants to see me succeed in this competitive industry. Although I am not in competition with anyone, I acknowledge that the industry needs to put in lot of effort,” he said.

“He (Thompson) is basically the man behind me, as he continues to invest in my work. We are just a team because he helps take my ideas forward as I try to make my mark through music.”

He said early next year he would be embarking on national tour, getting intimate with his loyal fans.

“After our launch, we will then focus on taking the album on national tour early next year so as to reconnect with our loyal fans. As part of the tour, we will also be releasing our collaborations as a separate project.”

The album is produced by Munya Vialy and South Africa-based Allie Keys. The songs on the album are the title track Maturikwa, Wega Mugomo, Kusekwa Nenyika, Ushe Madzoro, Idi Rinoripwa, Dondo Ndini, Sahwira, Nherera, Human and Lewo.

Thompson, who is also among the sponsors and the executive producer of the project, said they intend, to continue setting high standards for the album launch so that the event becomes unique.