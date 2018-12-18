Chamisa sues council over assault

A HARARE man, James Chamisa, who allegedly suffered a severe battering at the hands of the municipal police during an operation to rid the city of vendors and touts, has petitioned the High Court, seeking $32 000 compensation after suffering a fractured arm and broken ribs.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Chamisa recently issued summons against the City of Harare, demanding a $31 830 payment together with interest and costs of the suit.

The complainant claims that he was assaulted by municipal police on October 14 this year while walking along First Street.

“The plaintiff (Chamisa) was wrongfully and unlawfully assaulted by municipal police all over his body, inter alia with baton sticks, fists, booted feet and open palms.

Further, the municipal police insulted the plaintiff and called him a political prostitute in full view of members of the public,” Chamisa said in his court papers.

“At all material times, the municipal policemen were acting within the course and scope of their employment during an operation to rid Harare of vendors and touts.”

Chamisa said as a result of the battering, he suffered severe physical bodily harm and had to be hospitalised.

“As a result of the assault, the plaintiff suffered the following injuries: physical bodily injury, multiple abraded and bruised parts of the body that include the posterior and front torso, front of thigh, areas above the ankles, the face, as well as upper extremities, associated tenderness of the soft tissues over all the mentioned parts of the body,” he said.

Chamisa further said he also suffered “a fractured right hand, two fractured ribs on the right side of the rib cage, a laceration of the lower lip”, among other internal and external injuries, adding he further suffered psychological disorders.

The matter is pending.