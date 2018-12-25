Bukhosi craves for Bosso debut

FORMER Bantu Rovers’ attacking midfielder, Bukhosi Sibanda, is itching for his maiden season with Bulawayo giants, Highlanders when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League programme gets underway next year.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The prolific goal-getter was signed by Highlanders together with striker Prince Dube in October after the duo had returned from unsuccessful stints at South African First National Division side, Ubuntu Cape Town FC and Absa Premier Soccer League outfit, SuperSport United.

On his Twitter account, Bukhosi (21) said he could not wait to kick the ball in Bosso colours after penning a one-year contract.

“While I’m impatiently waiting for my debut for @HighlandersBosso next season, I wish you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Good Lord we serve be with you during this festive season,” Bukhosi said.

Bukhosi left Bantu Rovers for South Africa last year in July, with 10 goals in the bag half-way through the season.

The former Young Warriors captain was attached to Bantu Academy, following the disbandment of Bantu Rovers who were relegated in 2017. Bukhosi was supposed to leave for Europe, but Highlanders came to an arrangement with Bantu Academy owner, Methembe Ndlovu, that he signs for the Bulawayo giants for a year, renewable if his Europe deal did not materialise.

With promoted TelOne having recalled striker Tafadzwa Sibanda and Gabriel Nyoni having left Highlanders, Bukhosi joins the likes of Dube, Tinashe Makanda, veteran Newman Sianchali, Godfrey Makaruse and Ray Lunga.

After failing to agree terms with Nyoni, who is said to be going either to Caps United or Ngezi Platinum, Highlanders have recruited their former midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku while Castle Lager Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda extended his stay by two years.

Central defender Peter Muduhwa has been linked with a move to neighbours Chicken Inn.