Bhebhe in Ultimate Praise Experience launch

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s Hall 3 came to life when former Joyous Celebration member Mkhululi Bhebhe launched his Ultimate Praise Experience, with a sterling performance on Saturday night.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Clad in a black and white suit, Bhebhe, famed for his Chokwadi song, kept fans on their feet throughout his 19-song performance.

Bhebhe, who is based in South Africa, said he was happy with the success of the concert where he also recorded a live DVD. He was also happy with the support from the region.

“By the grace of God, The Ultimate Praise Experience has come and gone and I am excited it was a success. This is my first Ultimate Praise concert and the turnout was great. Mthwakazi has supported me. The people came; we danced, praised and worshiped,” he said.

He said with transport constraints, some people had to leave early and hoped in future, to bring the event closer to town.

“Some people had to leave early due to transport issues. It is very far here, and there are thieves too. Above all I am encouraged with the way I was supported and I am even thinking of part 2,” he said.

Bhebhe was supported by local acts One Spirit, Vocal Ex, Family Voices, Nkosi and Hybrid Psalms, a group from Gwanda. Vocal Ex and Family Voices also put up some stimulating and energetic performances.

Bhebhe is billed to perform in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 31.