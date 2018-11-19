Worrying Warriors … Zimbabwe go down in Liberia

Zimbabwe’s march towards Cameroon 2109 for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals was held up yesterday after the Warriors suffered defeat at the hands of Liberia to throw the contest Group G wide open.
By Sports Reporter
In the other match in the same Group, Congo Brazaville and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) played out a one-all draw.
After yesterday’s results, the Warriors stayed on top of the group even though their lead was shaved to just one point by Liberia who moved into second position.
DRC moved to six points while Congo Brazaville anchor the log with five points.
All four teams will go into the final round of matches still with a chance of qualifying to the finals.
Zimbabwe will host Congo Brazaville in their last group encounter, where they will need only to avoid a defeat to make it to the finals while DRC will need an outright win when they host Liberia. The Sunday Chidzambga-coached side still have everything under their control.
All along, the Warriors had been coasting well and it didn’t look like their would require all their six matches to confirm their place at the finals, but they have to go through the nerves of the last match. Going into yesterday’s match, Zimbabwe needed a single point, but a second half strike by Liberia’s skipper William Jebor left the Warriors and their fans frustrated.
Zimbabwe only have themselves to blame as they created numerous chances that they fluffed in both halves, with the main culprit being France-based striker Tino Kadewere.
Ovidy Karuru also wasted a good chance about 10 minutes after the break before he was hauled off four minutes later for Talent Chawapiwa. Before that, Kadewere had found himself in a glorious position with ball at his feet, but his shot was blocked for a corner kick.
Never mind the block, it was a chance that Kadewere ought to have put away. Two minutes after the break again, he was presented with another good chance and it too went to waste. At the other hand, Liberia were creating chances of their own, but they were not as clear cut as the ones that Zimbabwe were manufacturing.
Warriors goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda made a poor clearance that presented Liberia striker Anthony Laffor with a chance, but the Mamelodi Sundowns player made up for the error with a diving save.
On 70 minutes, the Warriors managed to turn defence into attack with a neat interchange of passes at the left for captain Knowledge Musona to release Kadewere, but the out-of-sorts attacker lacked both confidence and conviction, producing a meek effort straight at the goalkeeper.
Straight from that miss, Liberia cut Zimbabwe open and Jebor met a cross from the left to tuck the ball into the net.
From there, Liberia played for time, managing the game well on their part while frustrating their visitors.
mtshayisa
Game over. No progress.
Farayi Sithole
Sunday how can Tino start ahead of Knox Mtizwa. That Tino still needs to have his confidence back
alpha Mike
Mhofu akatofa focus uye.Madhara ngaachisiya zvebhora izvi tava kuda vafana kubhora uku.Our minister of sport is very young ngazvichidaro kwese haa taneta nemazigwedeya aya nxaaa
nehanda nyakasikana
Too many changes there. Karuru-Tino-Katsande All out of sorts .
Jari
Zimbabwe have already qualified, get your facts right!
Takudzwa Sithole
I put the blame to the team coach . How come you set your team in state of draw without a goal in hand . The players were very reluctant which was a clear sign of what they have been told by the coach. Also our players need to be tought how to get confidance in foregn land .
Alicia
Ndagara hangu i prefer Mapeza paMhofu venyu ava…
Bright
Dissapointed by the lake of changes by Mhofu they got their tactics wrong Billiat and Katerere cost us the game the game is 0-0 u only need a point why not sacrifice Khama and Katerere for defensive players and just maintain the game from there put Musona as a lone striker
CHAMAKUVANGU
Comment…
Methematically, Zim has already qualified. We can only fail to qualify if Congo Brazzaville thrush us 6-0 in Harare and this is impossible.
Mdara
No they use head to head points so if lose our next match even by a goal…we are out
Anonymous
True Zimbabwe can still qualify if we loose to Congo.
Kunaka
Zimbabwe has not qualified yet as they use head to head statistics, so if we lose against congo it means they have gained 4 points from us, nomatter the goal aggregate they will qualify, we then qualify if other teams draw as we have better head to head than them.
mazi
KKKKKK iwe kunaka, if congo beats us they will sit on 10 points and we will remain on 8 saka no need for head to head. But dont put your money on Congo kana iyo Liberia.
Stedza
congo will be on 8 points-ahead of us on head to head. other teams need to draw for us to qualify. i hope Mhofu instills confidence into the team well. so far he has done well. the good thing we created chances but fluffed. imi mawarriors put away teams to the sword, period. next game, the crowd would be packed to the rafters.
Biggiesmalls
I believe Zim has talented footballers but the coach is lacking the basic appreciation of modern football. It was clear from the onset that the guys were told just to kick the ball forward. Knowing Mhofu thus typical of his old fashioned style. I appeal to ZIFA to look for a better coach who is switched on.
which is which
is it Cameroon 2109 or 2019.
Tapiwa
Vakomana vakatengesa game.
Tawanda
One point which we might not accept as a country is as follows,Do we really need Football n Zimbabwe? Can Zimbabwe as a country afford this tomfoolery of football yet we are a poor country which is already struggling in everything. Matakanana e Game , Ha ha ha Mhofu Chidzambwa Marimo hameno ikoko haachaziva zvekuita. I have always been a Dynamos Fan but Mapeza is far much better experience wise than Mhofu, Mfanha Kadewere idemba remunhu, How many chances haa noo mhani. Seriously we cant waste taxpayers money like this.