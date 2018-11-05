Too little too late for Ngezi

NGEZI PLATINUM. . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

BULAWAYO CHIEFS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

NGEZI Platinum Stars collected maximum points against a relegation threatened Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium, but it’s a case of too little too late for them as they will only settle for second place in the league after their platinum rivals FC Platinum clinched the title yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI IN MHONDORO NGEZI

After a frustrating first half, Marlon Mushonga finally broke the deadlock on 55th minute when he finished off a Donald Teguru cut-back.

The hard-running Michael Charamba made sure of the result four minutes from full time when he fired home a powerful drive after some neat exchanges with Xolisani Moyo.

But the result was of little significance in the title matrix as Ngezi needed to win all their remaining matches and hope that FC Platinum crumbled.

But as it panned out, FC Platinum got a point that they needed against relegated Shabanie Mine to clinch the championships, leaving their rival to try again next year for the elusive title.

“Congratulations to FC Platinum. They have won the championship and credit to them,” said Ngezi Platinum Stars assistant coach Gift Muzadzi.

“Everyone wants first position but I don’t think second position is bad considering that the team is only three years old. Credit to everyone who was behind us this campaign, though we wanted to win it we didn’t manage to,” he added.

Victory for Bulawayo Chiefs, who are five points off the team occupying the last relegation slot, could have seen them confirming their status in the league next season.

However, they now need two points from their remaining two matches to be sure.

“We thought maybe if we get a point it would put us in good state. We have to get something in the remaining two games,” said Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka. The first half was an even affair although the home side created the better chances.

But the hosts then took total control of the second stanza, and it was not surprising to see them wrapping up the points as they bossed possession. And they had been more clinical, they could have scored even more goals.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, J Nguluve (X Moyo, 84′), P Moyo, K Bulaji, W Mukanga, K Murera, F Mukarati, M Mushonga (S Nhivi, 81′), D Teguru (T Mabvura, 77′) M Charamba, G Murwira

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, S Nyahwa, M Majika, M Moyo, L Matizirofa (S Mhlanga, 74′) T Muzuva G Muleya, S Ngala, K Chakanyuka ( F Matare, 57′), P Chikwende(A Tandi, 63′), S Dube.