Teenager dies in scotch-cart accident

A WEDZA teenager died on the spot on Tuesday after a speeding ox-drawn scotch-cart overturned and hit him on the neck.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Frank Muzvondiwa (17) of Sheffield Farm died on the spot while his colleague Blessing Nyakunu escaped with minor injuries.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise maximum caution when riding ox-drawn carts.

According to police, on Tuesday, Muzvondiwa and Nyakunu were riding a scotch-cart which hit a tree stump and overturned. Muzvondiwa reportedly jumped off the moving cart but was hit on the neck by the edge of the cart. He died instantly.

“It is sad to report the unfortunate and painful death of the young boy, it is my appeal to members of the public that they must exercise extreme caution when riding ox-drawn carts.

“Animal behaviour is unpredictable, hence elders must ensure that they protect their children from potential harm,” Mwanza said.